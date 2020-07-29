MAFS Groom Woody Says He Always Dreamed He’d Marry A Mystery Woman

When Miles and Woody sat down to tell their friends that they were marrying a stranger, they saw it for Miles easy. But when it came to Woody, they weren’t sure he was ready to handle this type of commitment—based on what they already knew about him.

But people can change and sometimes our friends are resistant to that. When it comes to Woody and his marriage to Amani, we’ll see if his friends were accurate in their predictions or not.

In the meantime though, we had a chance to chat with Woody about his decision to take part in this unique experiment. See what he had to say.