MAFS Groom Woody Says He Always Dreamed He’d Marry A Mystery Woman
When Miles and Woody sat down to tell their friends that they were marrying a stranger, they saw it for Miles easy. But when it came to Woody, they weren’t sure he was ready to handle this type of commitment—based on what they already knew about him.
But people can change and sometimes our friends are resistant to that. When it comes to Woody and his marriage to Amani, we’ll see if his friends were accurate in their predictions or not.
In the meantime though, we had a chance to chat with Woody about his decision to take part in this unique experiment. See what he had to say.
Woody Randall: The reason I decided to participate in MAFS is because I dreamed one day I would be married, have a wedding but could never see my bride’s face. I had that same dream for years and it never made sense. Honestly, I looked at MAFS as an opportunity to make a dream come to reality.MN: What fears did you have about the process, once you learned you had been accepted?
Woody: The main fear I had about the process once I was accepted was the element of surprise. I don’t like walking into anything of value, not knowing what’s coming in front of me. Another thing would have to be, can these “Experts” find someone who is really and truly for me?
MN: What had your dating/relationship history been like before the start of the show?
Woody: My dating history was pretty active honestly before the start of the show. I can’t lie and say I wasn’t living my best single life but I wasn’t disrespectful, I just politely moved on from the dating world.