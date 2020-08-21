“Get Out Of Your Own Way:” Nicole R. Coleman Talks Leaning Into Her Dream Of Being An Author With Her First Children’s Book

What does it take to be a successful entrepreneur? A successful businesswoman? A successful mother? Imagine being great at all three at the same time. That’s exactly what Nicole R. Coleman, professional speaker and corporate marketing consultant, mother of three, and author of the “The Super BOLD Adventures” series, which follows Skateboard P and The Turbo Twins as they find ways to use their hands, head, and heart to touch the lives of others, is doing. Nicole will be the first to tell you it isn’t easy, but it’s possible. In this interview, we delve into her motivations, where she gets her ideas from, and how she balances the many demands in her life. She also shares her definition of success and words of encouragement for those who aspire to a similar path.

What was the inspiration behind the “The Super BOLD Adventures” series?

The Super BOLD Adventures series was a story inspired by my three amazing super-hero children who all possess unique and special skillsets they were blessed and birthed with. A seed that was poured into my spirit more than 20 years prior finally came to harvest when I finally decided to let go and do what I know I was called to do and use my voice to help champion change and share equitable stories with diverse faces about how to love, finding hope within, and celebrating the differences that make us who we are.

As a mother of two neuro-typical children and one atypical child who was diagnosed on the autism spectrum in 2018, it was important for me to communicate and uplift others the same way I inspire my children in my own home. I teach them to see the very best in others and themselves and not focus on expecting the “us-ness” out of others and allow people to simply rise to the occasion of being their best and brightest selves.

Where do you get the ideas for your stories?

My ideas generally originate from our own patterned life experiences. Having three little people, a 6-year-old son and twin 4-year-old girls, makes our lives a true circus and I am the Ring Master, sans the top hat and compensation. I am also influenced by what others surmise as my natural whit or sense of humor. So, I throw it all in a bag and flow with what instinctually feels the most compelling and impactful.

How did you get your start as an author?

I have always been passionate about writing, though it’s been a private passion until now. I wrote poetry in middle school, once ghost-wrote rap songs (would perform too – only in closets and for my little brother), won a literary award my freshman year in college and penned a fictional novel that I never released – only to prove to myself that I could do it.

It was this past January 2020 when I was felt as though I needed to step out on true faith and do what I knew I had been putting off for over two decades. After a very transparent heart-to-heart with a dear friend who simply asked, “Nicole, what is one thing you have always wanted to do for you?” I knew instinctually the time for playing small was over for me. I had a platform and a voice that I could expand. I had the title and concept in my mind….and a day and a half later my fourth baby was born!

How do you find time to write, work, and raise a family?

Time? What’s that? My kids don’t think I need any privacy or that my work is important so, apologies to anyone reading this if we have ever been on an interview, Zoom, conference call etc. They will bypass one million adults to search me out to ask if the sky is blue or find something they misplaced even if I previously begged them to honor me five minutes before. But as aggravating as it can be in the moment I am grateful they seek me out and I can sit back in this moment and smile because in a few short years I will blink and these “littles” will become “bigs” and the tables will turn and I will be all in their mix!

What motivates you?

I am motivated by wanting to show my children that bold dreams are possible and together we can make them come true.

Do you believe there is a pattern or formula to becoming a success?

There is no secret formula, magic potion, or special pattern that will guarantee success. The only guarantee is that we are committed to getting up, showing up, and giving our best to ourselves and others. True success is calculated in the impression we have made on others directly or indirectly. It’s in the very fiber of our humanity and nestled deeply into the core of our hearts.

How do you define success?

Success is rooted deep like a tree. Like a tree, the lesson is, you could literally lose/shed everything but still continue to stand tall. As someone who has been broken, has shed, lost it all, and been lost, I returned back to myself bolder and better. Being transparent about my journey is true success if I can help someone else along the way.

What is your favorite aspect of being a businesswoman/mother/author?

Helping other women know that it is possible and aligning/partnering with them to help achieve their goals. I believe in the power of women who support not just with words but in action.

What has been your most satisfying moment in business thus far?

I did not see the global pandemic and shut down of the country coming. Writing the book and copyrighting were both huge accomplishments, but it’s the satiety and fulfillment I had from working with my children during the quarantine and having them be my “Creative Directors” to provide feedback on how they thought the characters should look and what they should wear. There are also subtle personal touches very specific to us that appear in the book and that was a very essential piece as well because in twenty years when they look back at this documented moment, I want this book to resonate in head and heart.

What advice would you give to other working mothers who want to become authors?

Stop doubting yourself. Stop doubting your craft. You are everything you need. The world will meet you to receive your gifts. Get ready and Get out of your own way!

To learn more about Nicole you can reach her at: info@livesuperbold.com. “The Super BOLD Adventures” is available on livesuperbold.com.