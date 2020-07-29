Remembering Helen Jones Woods

This past weekend Helen Jones Woods succumbed to the COVID-19 virus at the age of 96. Woods was the daughter of Laurence Clifton Jones, Founder of The Piney Woods School, and mother of Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes.

According to Piney Woods, “Helen Jones Woods was a founding member of The Sweethearts of Rhythm, the first integrated, all-women jazz band.” In 2007 she was inducted into the Omaha Black Music Hall of Fame and in 2011, the International Sweethearts of Rhythm were honored in Washington, DC by the Smithsonian Institute.

Pointing out one of her favorite sayings was “Never give a person credit for what they have done when cash would be more appropriate,” The Piney Woods School is asking for donations to honor the life and legacy of Helen Jones Woods. If you would like to contribute, click here.