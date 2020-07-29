Tiffany Haddish Says Racism Makes Her Fearful Of Having Children

Tiffany Haddish is an open book and when she sat down to chat with former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, for his YouTube series, “What’s in Your Glass?” the two laughed and joked but they also touched on some serious topics like Haddish’s fear of having children in a country that has not been and is still not hospitable to Black people.

The 40-year-old actress told Anthony, “I’m a little older now and people are always asking when I’m gonna have some babies. There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that.’ But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed,” Haddish said through tears. “Like, why would I put someone through that?”

Anthony, who is the father to 13-year-old Kiyan, who he shares with wife LaLa Anthony said, “It’s even scary to think about.”

Haddish continued, “And white people don’t have to think about that, that’s something they don’t have to think about. It’s time to talk about that, and how we have to come together as a community and work as a unit. And maybe we don’t all agree on the same things, but we need to just find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”