How To Get The Best Home Loan, According To A Realtor

It’s common to feel a bit lost when it comes time to try to finance a home. Lenders send offers on a regular basis offering “Zero down!” and “Help with closing costs” and even “The lowest rates ever!” But, often, when consumers try to claim these deals, all of that advertised magic goes away.

Though it’s easy to feel defeated and even powerless during the home financing process, remember you’re always the one in control when you seek out a home loan. Lenders want your business, and it’s their job to make it as easy as possible for you to give them that business. Don’t just take the first deal anyone offers you, instead consider this advice from Leneiva Head, a realtor at Welcome Home Realty, who knows a thing or two about negotiating good mortgage terms.

Start with a referral

Head says that like with most important professionals you’ll patronize in your life – from realtors to doctors – you’ll want to ask someone you trust for a referral. It’s a great vote of confidence if someone you know can tell you that their lender really worked with their situation, didn’t pressure them into anything, and provided them with all of the information they needed.