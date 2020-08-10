How Black Women Can Protect Themselves And Others In The Fight Against Maternal Mortality

Disproportionate maternal mortality rates continue to be a problem for Black women. It seems that every other week we hear the story of a Black woman dying from childbirth-related complications. And in the wake of each tragedy, we ask ourselves what can be done to bring about change in regard to this crisis.

“White people need to be doing the work, not just Black people,” doula and Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas told MadameNoire. “This is not a Black issue, it’s a women’s rights issue. If we don’t start being seen as human, there’s really no way for us to get justice.”

Of course, we can’t afford to sit around waiting for the country to recognize this as an “our” issue. so here are just a few things Black women can do to help bring about change in order to protect ourselves and others.

Peep game

“People have not really come full circle on the fact that here we are, as Black people, in the streets protesting against state violence against Black bodies and the lynching that signals to us that this can happen to you,” Thomas said. “That same signaling happens to Black women about our birth outcomes. When you hear these stories, that signals that this can happen to you. The violence that happens in the streets is also in the institutions where we’re supposed to get care.I think that it’s important for all of us to understand before we even enter into these systems that there are forces that are working on our bodies even before we’re born and we are exposed to the injustices of these systems and the barriers that these systems have put in place to threaten our lives on a fundamental level.”

Get familiar with the Black Maternal Health Momnibus

“We have a maternal health momnibus, which is an incredible, robust package of bills that have been presented before the 116th Congress. It’s important for all of us to ask our policymakers what they are doing to advance and improve maternal health” shared Thomas. “How they are implenting and supporting the implementation of these bills that have been put forth by the Black Maternal Health Caucus?We should read up on the bills. Know what’s happening. Talk to our policymakers to push forth the agenda.”

Educate ourselves and others

“I think we can individually, in our own ways, make change,” Latham went on. “We can use our social platforms, attend convenings and webinars and advance our knowledge so we can speak to the issues clearly. We can use media tools to not only share what’s happening and the stories, but also to promote and advocate the dismantling a system that is a threat to Black life.”

Raise our voices

“We can elucidate this information and make sure it’s on the tongue of everyone speaking of health, reproductive health,” the Mama Glow founder advised. “It needs to be about addressing this first at the top of the political and feminist agendas. The way people fight for other things and go up in the street, I would love to see that same type of energy for Black women and we know that we don’t get it.”

Recognize that Black women are not the problem

“There’s nothing wrong with Black women. In fact, it’s a miracle that we can rise above in the face of all of these inequities and have healthy outcomes but many of us fall through the cracks because the system has been designed to fail us and underserve us.

Know your rights and your options

For one, “we need to understand that we have options outside of the hospital for giving birth,” said Thomas.

Additionally, “it’s important for people to understand advocacy and how to navigate the birth process,” she went on. “People, right now, can work with doulas virtually to learn about birthrights and how to advocate. You can do role play with your doula to go through potential scenarios.”

Further, women must learn about medical consent. “To be vocal about what your desires are and your right to understand what you are giving consent to,” Thomas advised. “If I’m consenting, it is not the same as cooperating or being coerced. Consent means that a [medical]provider fully explains to you the nature of that procedure or treatment prior to actually doing that procedure or treatment.”

Consent also means that providers must inform you of “the benefits, risks and alternatives to a procedure.” And when you are given this information, don’t be afraid to ask for time to decide whether or not you want to have the procedure performed.

Lastly, Thomas advises Black women to assemble a team that can help them to navigate their pregnancy and delivery. Recommendations include a doula and culturally relevant therapist, who can provide mental health support during a period that is stressful for many.