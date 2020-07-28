TI Wants You To Know He And Deyjah Are Good After Her Tweets About Loving People From A Distance

Yesterday, we wrote about a couple of tweets Deyjah Harris wrote that seemed to suggest there was still friction in the relationship she shares with her father, rapper T.I. after the hymen-gate debacle.

She warned parents against speaking harshly to their children and then immediately followed it up with loving people from a distance.

Naturally, people assumed it was about T.I. As far as we know, he’s been the only parent with whom she’s shared a fraught relationship.

But once Deyjah’s tweets were being shared across various platforms online, T.I. felt the need to offer some clarity on the matter.

He did so by first commenting in The Shade Room, and then sharing a text message exchange between himself, Deyjah and his son Domani Harris.

First, on The Shade Room, he wrote:

“Y’all reaching. Every adult felt this way as an adolescent at some point in life. Only difference here is…she’s TI’s daughter. Let her LIVE cuzz…she finding her place in the world & doesn’t deserve to be under the microscope every step of the way. I can handle that pressure & I welcome it. So apply it to ME…leave her ALONE please. Sincerely, A loving Father.”

Then, in a text message exchange, he shared how both he and Domani advised Deyjah to move forward with her social media presence.

I tend to agree with her brother she is a public figure and she knows are going to read more heavily into her tweets than other people. And especially given the history between Deyjah and TI, it’s not an outlandish conclusion for people to make.