Insecure Scores Eight Emmy Nominations

The “Insecure” cast has a lot to celebrate. Not only has the Issa Rae-led HBO series received its first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, but they’ve racked up a total of eight nominations altogether.

To name a few, the dramedy, which recently wrapped up its fourth season, received nominations in the categories of Outstanding Supporting Actress of a Comedy Series for Yvonne Orji’s performance as “Molly,” Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Issa Rae’s performance as “Issa” and Outstanding Music Supervision.

“Insecure” was renewed for a fifth season back in May and Issa has already begun working on the new season while under quarantine.

“All I’ll say is that we’ll be able to do some things this season that we haven’t quite been able to do before,” Issa told Entertainment Tonight back in June.

Despite airing during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which has been a period of fear and uncertainty for many, “Insecure” obviously saw great success this season.

“I’m so grateful that people view our show as an escape,” went on to tell the publication. “The entire ‘Insecure‘ team works hard to make this show as authentic to the specificity of our stories as possible. It’s been such an odd, discouraging and scary time to air, but viewers have shown us so much love and made this season in particular unforgettable for us all.”

We’ve been rocking with Issa since her “Awkward Black Girl” days, so it’s especially exciting to see all that she and the “Insecure” team have accomplished up to this point. We’re looking forward to season five and can’t wait to see what else the team has in store after that explosive season four finale.