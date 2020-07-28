Black Twins Who Graduated With Honors Harassed In Racist Note: “Consider Moving To A ‘Hood’ Of Your Kind”

Graduating students are looking to celebrate their wins through any way possible this summer, especially in light of an ongoing pandemic which has uprooted the way of life in ways we have never seen in the current generations living among us.

In Yulee, Florida, a set of twins who graduated as honor students in their class, were the subject of a racist note aimed at taking them down instead of uplifting them and their accomplishments, News 4 Jax reports.

The students, Xanah and Xarah Sproul, recently graduated from Yulee High School with straight-A’s. The girls are also members of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and are respective section leaders in their marching band.

But instead of leaving a piece of their childhood behind to embark on young adult territory, a bothered neighbor decided to leave a note last Thursday after their parents posted signage in front of their Timber Creek neighborhood home, celebrating their achievements.

“Don’t you think enough is enough?” the note began. “It’s time to take those hideous posters of that ugly fat black girl down off your house. What a disgrace to the neighborhood. In fact, your entire brood is a disgrace to the neighborhood. Consider moving to a “hood” of your kind. Your neighbors are watching you!”

The note was unsigned and typed.

“I thought he was kidding because he’s a comedian,” Toya Sproul said referring to when her husband David read the note aloud. “He was like, ‘I wouldn’t joke and say that about them,’ and I snatched the letter, and I’m like, ‘Oh,’ and I called the police right away.”

According to the U.S. Census, white people make up over 91 percent of Yulee’s population, while Black residents account for 6 percent.

“You see all the things happening all across the country,” David Sproul said referring to the current political and social environment. “It’s one thing when it’s across the country, but it’s absolutely different when it’s literally in your own yard, literally in your own house.”

The family has filed a report with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. In response, they plan to make signs for their neighbors voicing support for the family with the tagline “Timber Creek Strong.”

“We know we have a great support system and everyone is on our side so we will get over it and get justice,” Xanah said.

Aside from this racist incident which will undoubtedly stay with them for the rest of their lives, the twins are looking ahead to beginning the next chapter of their lives as freshman with four-year scholarships to Saint Leo University over three hours away from their home in Saint Leo, Florida.