70-Year-Old Mississippi Woman Who Uses A Walker, Arrested Over Her Daily Protest Of George Floyd’s Murder

Lorraine Bates, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman, is refusing to back down after she was arrested on July 22 for walking on a prohibited portion of the street in her Mississippi neighborhood.

Bates was given two citations, for impeding traffic and resisting arrest. After, she was taken to a local ambulance via her request, according to the Petal Police Chief who spoke with the Hattiesburg American. She did not serve any time in jail but will have to appear in court at a later date. The aftermath of her encounter with police was filmed and shared on Facebook.

Bates has staged an ongoing protest in front of city hall since May, the outlet reports. Even though she has always used her voice to protest since she was a child, Bates said she was moved most recently to demonstrate after Petal Mayor Hal Marx made statements downplaying the death of George Floyd.

On social media, the Mayor Marx reportedly wrote, “If you can talk, you can breathe,” referring to the incident where officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

On her person she regularly wears a sign that reads, “Ma Ma I Can’t Breath[e] My son Your son.”

Bates, who uses a walker because of her lack of mobility, walks using the center of the road to reach City Hall. Bates avoids the sidewalk, which she says puts her in danger because of its current state.

Local authorities have asked Bates to refrain from using the middle of the street, citing safety concerns, but she notes that that is the safest way for her to travel to her destination because of the poor sidewalk infrastructure.

During a recent Board of Aldermen meeting on July 7, she explained her position to the group of politicians.

“When I protest, I have to use my walker or my wheelchair,” she said at the meeting. “The sidewalk is so bad that it was tripping my walker over and me, too.”

“That sidewalk was just too dangerous for me,” she said.

Aldermen suggested that she ask for a police escort during her protest to ensure her safety and noted that repairs will be made as budget allows.

But the words of the mayor resonated too deeply with Bates who has undoubtedly seen unheard levels of racism and suppression during her 70 years. Her story shows that it’s never too late to speak out in the face of injustice.