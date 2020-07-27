Questlove Questions Why Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting Hasn’t Received More Media Attention

As Megan Thee Stallion recovers from multiple gunshot wounds to her foot, Questlove raised a poignant question: why hasn’t Meg’s shooting received more media attention? In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Sunday, the famed musician and founding member of The Roots sent Meg well wishes while sharing his thoughts on the situation.

“Wait. I’m not tryna feign the ‘near 50, kinda out the game’ card. Far from it—part of my maintain sanity routine of the last 5 months has been taking in as little news/social media as I normally do (per Covid) but man—-how this whole Meg situation happened & not reaching my radar is baffling me (Fallon just came back last week but even then we are quarantined in dressing room & only 30% staff so no one in age range would be there to lemme know & I been upstate on a ranch far from civilization)—-but I feel like no way this happened—-like all casual,” he began.

Quest went on to say that he only discovered that Meg had been shot after he attempted to Google her BET Awards performance and expressed disbelief that her assault isn’t being taken more seriously.

“Am I missing something? (was googling her BET performance to look up a reference & instead saw the TMZ clip—-this ain’t even on some ‘damn I must be old’ jawn, I read the story & I went to bed & was just like ‘wait did I read that right?’ I guess I’m asking 1) did I read right? 2) did anything happen as a result? (Based on her response I’m assuming this wasn’t a freak accident)—-sorry I’m rambling on real-time—I feel like Al Jarreau giving his 2 cents on Big & Pac——I just wanna know how come this isn’t taken in a serious matter (I’m dreading I already know the answer as I type each word) everything about this story is mad….f-cked up? Hardly heard no news coverage, nothing….don’t even know @theestalllon like that but I hope she recovers & gets justice?”

Multiple celebrities chimed in, sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“It’s heartbreaking how this is playing out…her trauma, her saying she is yet another black woman left unprotected,” daytime television personality Tamron Hall shared. “Mind-numbing how she is being treated.”

“I agree . When we get half the information, its hard to process what people go through,” added actress Elise Neal. “Black women are not as protected. Bullying happens when we do finally speak up , no one knows the situation here , and the jokes and comments are sad, as it may not be safe for her to speak all the way , and stalking could be in play , your acknowledgment speaks to your character.. hope Meg is healing mentally and physically..@megtheestallionn , u are loved.”

“Folks truly think sh-t is a joke,” said Amanda Seales. “They watch celebrity as if it is television and someone is going to yell ‘CUT!’ I have seen first hand how folks tell you to be quiet, to keep it in house, and how the peanut gallery clowns real life traumatic experiences. It’s a mad mad world.”

We continue to send our prayers to Meg and we’re wishing her a speedy recovery.