Virginia Teens Fought To Have Their High School Renamed After John Lewis

A group of Virginia high school teens fought for their high school to be renamed after the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis and they have won the fight. According to CNN, because of the six teens, Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County, Virginia will be named after Lewis. The Fairfax County School Board voted to change the name last week.

The teens, 18-year-old Luna Alazar, 16-year-old Farva Khan, 16-year-old Amanda Hurst, 16-year-old Nour Kassem, 15-year-old Edward Cariño and 15-year-old Rawan Hashim, had been pushing for the school to change their name since October 2019. One of the reasons the high school students wanted the school renamed was that they felt the person that it was named after wasn’t a fair reflection of the school’s values.

“It’s kind of like a slap in the face to say that we go to Robert E. Lee High School, the Confederate general, the man who was fighting against the Union in favor of slavery,” 15-year-old Edward Cariño said at a school board meeting on the matter last fall.

Luna Alazar, a senior at the time, added that Lee’s name should be associated with the school because he wouldn’t be proud of the school’s diversity.

“I would like if you imagine being a Lee High School student. We are a tremendously diverse community with strong ambitions and remarkable unity. We are charismatic and full of pride. We have different ideas and imaginations that make us truly unique. However, we are named after someone who doesn’t represent us at all.”

Fairfax County’s website says that the high school is 45.46% Hispanic or Latino, 23.94% Asian, 14.93% White and 12.97% Black.

The news of the name change comes after Lewis died after battling stage four pancreatic cancer on July 17. On the day of his funeral (July 26), Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the last time in a horse drawn carriage, the same bridge he marched across on March 7,1965 from Selma to Montgomery in the fight for Black people to have voting rights.

The fiery group of teens aren’t the only ones fighting for Lewis’ legacy to live on. The John Lewis Bridge Project was launched recently in efforts of renaming the Pettus bridge after Lewis. Pettus, like Lee, was also a Confederate Army officer and a Ku Klux Klan member. A petition has been posted on the project’s website to rename the bridge. The Washington Post reported that Pettus’ Black great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Randall Williams, signed the petition to change the bridge’s name.

On the project’s page, they thoroughly explained why it is crucial to have this bridge named in Lewis’ honor.

The Edmund Pettus Bridge, now a National Historic Landmark, was the site of the brutal Bloody Sunday beatings of civil rights marchers during the first march for voting rights. The televised attacks were seen all over the nation, prompting public support for the civil rights activists in Selma and for the voting rights campaign. After Bloody Sunday, protestors were granted the right to continue marching, and two more marches for voting rights followed. Edmund Pettus was a bitter racist, undeserving of the honor bestowed upon him. As we wipe away this country’s long stain of bigotry, we must also wipe away the names of men like Edmund Pettus. It’s far past time to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon that nearly gave his life on that bridge.

Ava DuVernay, who directed Selma, spoke out about the need to rename the bridge.

“Edmund Pettus Bridge should be the John Lewis Bridge. Named for a hero. Not a murderer. Join this call. It’s past due.” she tweeted.