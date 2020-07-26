Naya Rivera’s Sister Posts Touching Tribute To Late Actress: ‘I’ve Never Known A Life Without You In It’

The disappearance and death of Naya Rivera was heartbreaking for her family. After a six-day search, Rivera was found in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California after a suspected drowning accident while swimming with her four-year-old son. Her sister, Nickayla, shared her pain regarding the tragic loss on Instagram on July 25.

There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. ⁣

⁣

I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣

⁣

My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.

While police, divers and other members of the search team tried to locate Rivera’s body, her family was there every step of the way. According to CNN, the 33-year-old’s body was found floating in the northeast area of Lake Piru. Rivera and her son, Josey, went out to the lake and rented a pontoon boat for the day on July 8. When her rental period ended and the boat hadn’t been returned, staff went searching for them and found her son sleeping on the boat with a life jacket next to him.

“She mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said.