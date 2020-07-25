This Rapper Is Scared Of Being Mentioned In Mariah Carey’s Memoir

Mariah Carey has a memoir coming out later this year and there is a particular rapper that is worried that he may be mentioned within the pages. Besides being married and welcoming twins with Nick Cannon, Carey dated a few other celebs and one of them hopes she doesn’t spill any intimate details about their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, Eminem is hoping and praying that the Grammy-award winning songstress doesn’t mention him in her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which will be released September 29.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly. “They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it. Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh– that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that. She knows that.”

Eminem and Carey have traded insults throughout the 2000s in their music. In 2002, Slim Shady alluded that they were in a relationship on the songs “Superman” and “When The Music Stops.” Carey fired back with a song titled “Clown” and in 2009 she released “Obsessed” with an Eminem-look alike in the music video stalking her.

In 2019, The Detroit rapper directly addressed their relationship on Fat Joe’s track “Lord Above.”

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped. Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do sh–/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

On Instagram, the “Butterfly” singer promised that she wasn’t holding anything back in her upcoming book.

“It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir,” she said. “I want to tell the story of the moments. The ups and downs. The triumphs and the traumas. The debacle and the dreams that contributed to the person that I am today.”