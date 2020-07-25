Doja Cat Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Months After Saying She Wasn’t Scared Of Catching It

Another celebrity has come forward and revealed that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Rapper Doja Cat said she contracted the virus during a recent interview.

While chatting with Capital Xtra, the “Say So” rapper opened up about having the deadly virus and said wasn’t sure about how she caught it.

“It’s been alright,” she said via video. “I’ve stayed at home. I got COVID. Honestly, don’t know how this happens. I guess I ordered something off Postmates. I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

The Los Angeles native added that worst part was the beginning.

“I’m okay, now,” she said. “It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

It’s interesting that she ended up being diagnosed with COVID-19 since she downplayed the severity of it in the beginning of the pandemic. Back in March, the 24-year-old mocked the virus, saying she wasn’t scared of it and made fun of those who were worried about contracting the virus during an Instagram Live rant.

“B—, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf—ing beer version of that s—. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f— about corona, b—. It’s a flu!…I’m not scared. Y’all are p—, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

According to John Hopskins University data, there have been 640,000 COVID-19-related deaths globally as of July 25 with one-fifths of those deaths being in the United States. New York City was deemed the epicenter of the virus previously but now California has been making headlines for record-breaking coronavirus diagnoses and deaths. This week, California had 12,800 new coronavirus cases according to The Guardian.