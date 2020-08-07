RelationshipGoals: Are Your “Kinda” Exes Off Limit To Your Friends?

Remember that birthday dinner I told you about where I pulled together all my pockets of friends to break bread and celebrate me? Well one of the people there was Roman — remember chocolate James Bond? He and I had maintained a friendship over the years. We mostly went to concerts together and he’d always show up to my birthday celebrations; he supported all of my flights of fancy and we talked via text a lot. Roman became my homie and I was often sad about that because it was a reminder of how I let him slip through my grip because of his confusing mixed signals and remained friend-zoned.

I was excited to see Roman at my birthday dinner. He told me he had plans that night, but he came all the way to an obscure part of Brooklyn to have dinner before jetting back to Manhattan. Roman is the kind of handsome that took some getting used to, especially because of the way women behaved around him. Shoot, I was one of those women; that’s how we met. He just thought I was charming.

A couple of my girlfriends were like, “Who is that?” When he walked over with birthday wishes, kisses, cards, and love. Some of my friends were well aware of mine and Roman’s failure to launch. One girlfriend in particular, Shanice, asked, “What’s Roman’s story?”

Since it was my birthday party, I didn’t want to get all into it, so I just said, “We had a thing and it didn’t go anywhere. But that’s still my boo. So don’t try it!” I laughed as an attempt to mask my true feelings with humor. With Roman cutting out early, I didn’t think anything else about it.

That was, until a couple of weeks later when I was on my way to LA to for work and I got a text from Shanice. “Roman asked me out. Is that ok?”

Everything around me faded when I saw Roman’s name in her request. I was immediately hot. I thought I told her at my birthday party what the deal was: he was off limits. But here he was asking her out. Now I had to go to Roman to see what was going on. I know now what I didn’t want to admit then: I didn’t want a friend getting a chance to ave something I didn’t with Roman. Plus, I thought it was an unspoken rule that girlfriends don’t touch their friends’ exes, boos, booty calls, or whatever?

I purchased in-flight wifi so I could address that conversation on the flight and not wait until I landed. “Oh wowww.” I replied. “I’m not really cool with that. He’s not my man, but sheesh.” I tried to make the reply mature, but I wanted her to know it wasn’t cool.

She went on to tell me she didn’t think he was smart, but he was hot and she just wanted to keep it casual.

“I’m feeling a way. I can’t lie. I guess it’s 100% clear to me now that me and Roman are just friends,” I said, getting sadder with each message.

“Ugh, I’m sorry,” Shanice messaged.

“I guess we’re bagging my friends at my birthday party now. I can’t do nothing about that.” I said, not willing to admit defeat, but admitting defeat.

“Men, right?” Shanice tried to make light of the situation. “I mean, did you invite him as a prospect? You said you hooked up one time, but anything after that?”

I was shocked looking at my phone. I appreciated her honesty, but I was shocked that she continued wanting to pursue Roman. I told her that he and I would hang out and that I’ve always had feelings, I just wasn’t sure how to address them with him.

“I didn’t realize that. I thought it was more casual.” Shanice still wasn’t backing away from the idea of going out with Roman though.

After some silence, since I wasn’t sure what to say, she offered, “He’s just hot. I hate to say it. He tries to have depth, but it’s not much. I was wasted at your party and running my mouth, so I’m sure that had something to do with it.”

This wasn’t making me feel any better. I was trying to be a good hostess at my party, so I floated around to everyone. I knew that some of the girls were leaned in Roman’s direction giggling and being obvious that he was Morris Chestnut in the ’90s fine.

“I’m just hurt that he clearly doesn’t want me like that. I’m in a weird friend zone with him,” I admitted.

“We should talk. Texting isn’t going to be the best way to talk this through,” Shanice wrote.

I was mad. To me, there was nothing further we needed to address, but it was very clear that Shanice wanted to date, or at least have sex with my Roman.

I opened a new message with Roman and asked him which one of my friends did he try to bag at my birthday party.

Roman immediately wrote back, “Shanice.” He then put the little hand on his face “oh man” emoji. “Mannnn, I’d say I got bagged.”

Oh, so now the story is changing. “Roman, did you or did you not ask my friend out at my birthday party? Or did she ask you out?,” I replied.

“I asked for her number,” Roman offered.

“I’m so mad. You don’t owe me anything, but I’m salty Roman.”

“Noooo! I’m sorry. I don’t want you to be mad Danielle. I asked for her number. We had a dope convo at your party,” Roman wrote.

Y’all know I was mad about that because remember Shanice told me that she thought he was kinda dumb? I didn’t say that (just yet). I told Roman, “You’ve made it clear that you don’t want me like that. I should have known. But damn, hitting on my friend at my birthday party is kinda wack.”

“Danielle, I’m sorry. I didn’t hit on your friend at your party. We had a dope convo and I asked for her number, that’s it.” It was as if Roman didn’t know how fine he was. He knows if he asks for any woman’s number, she’s not going to assume it’s for anything that’s not dating.

“As much as we talk and joke. I didn’t think you were feeling me like that for real. You had a whole dude you were loving not too long ago,” Roman said, bringing up the boyfriend who I had broken up with almost a year before.

“I’ve been feeling you since we met Roman. We had that one hookup and I thought maybe we were on the same page, but when we spent time together, I felt unsure. It’s like you hold me at arm’s length, so I didn’t push the issue and just kept hanging out when you’d wanna hang out.

“And you felt a way about my boyfriend last year?” I asked Roman. He was the kind of person who actually did respond to everything you said. It was a gift and a curse.

“I really f-cked up on this one Danielle. I should have asked you if it was ok to even ask for her number. I genuinely was not trying to hit on Shanice. When me and you hooked up, I wanted you then, but it didn’t grow into more. We just grew into a friendship and I liked that more. I was dumb to think I wasn’t still on your radar. You were still on mine. I was mad when you got that boyfriend. You didn’t say nothing to me. It was just like, boom, you got a man.” Roman was still typing as I was responding to him.

“But did you ask Shanice out?” I put the eyeballs emoji so he knew it was real.

“Yes, but it wasn’t to ‘bag’ her. I should have cleared it with you. But it wasn’t a hit on type of thing.” I don’t know if he was just trying to make me feel better or if he actually meant it.

“So what did you ask her out for?” I still needed clarity.

“I did because I didn’t think it was a problem. I’m not in a relationship. And I’m not in one with you. We’re friends. Asking someone out that I thought was interesting felt normal,” Roman wrote.

When I tell you I wanted to Hulk my way out of that airplane seat and fly myself back to New York to look this man in his beautiful face before I slapped it. I felt insulted by his use of the word “normal.” When I feel insulted or hurt, I want everyone around me to hurt the way I do. It’s horrible. I try to stay out of hurt because it’s a rampage for me, but I went into rampage mode on Roman.

“It’s funny that you thought she was so interesting and your convo was so dope. She told me she thought you were hot and dumb. She said you have no depth. I don’t understand why you’re not being all the way honest with your intention.” I went on and on about personal details about Shanice that were unnecessary to share, but I needed the venom. Roman is a God-fearing man so I volunteered that Shanice doesn’t even believe in God, which I didn’t get from anywhere factual. My rage is irrational.

I turned my phone off and laid my head back to watch a movie for the rest of the flight. I knew when I landed I would have more choice words for Shanice and Roman.

Come back next week to find out what happens when Shanice finds out the hot gossip (read: garbage) I told Roman about her in my rage spiral.