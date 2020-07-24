Racist Couple Who Assaulted A Black Woman Hotel Worker Arrested And Released On Bail

A white, New York couple who physically assaulted a Black woman front desk worker, while hurling racial slurs in a June attack, were recently arrested, extradited and promptly released according to FOX 61.

Crystal Caldwell, a 59-year-old employee at the Mystic Quality Inn in Connecticut claims she was accosted by Philip Sarner, 38, and Emily Orbay, 28, from Brooklyn, New York, in an unprovoked June incident that stemmed from the couple’s complaints over the lack of hot water in their hotel room.

Rightfully stewing in anger, hurt and frustration over the lack of regard over the severity of what transpired, Caldwell says she just wants to move forward with her life.

“This won’t be over until I know they are secure behind bars,” Caldwell said.

“I’m just trying to heal. It’s important that I heal. I don’t wish to walk with a limp and have these issues for the rest of my life. I can’t let this affect the rest of my life,” she continued.

Caldwell said it all began when she answered the phone at the hotel where she was verbally assaulted by the couple, who then came downstairs to add insult to injury with physicality.

“The only gripe they could’ve had with me is, when they were swearing at me on the phone, at the front desk, I just simply hung up,” Caldwell said in an interview with FOX61 last month.

Caldwell said that the assault continued even after she was able to get away to retrieve ice to nurse her wounds. Caldwell claims the couple also called her a “monkey,” during their attack.

“There’s no need for what happened to me, to get physically harmed at my age, no need,” Caldwell told NBC Connecticut a few days prior to the couple’s arrest.

Caldwell and her legal team claims that her family is still being contacted and harassed on social media by the couple. She is also concerned that the couple will evade appearing in court on their upcoming scheduled date of June 29.

However, she says the support of so many across her community and abroad have pulled her through.

“It’s a real beautiful thing. So much support, so much love, so many people hate what happened to me and they reach out to me,” Caldwell said. “I do my best to respond to each and every one of them to say ‘thank you’ and ‘God bless you’ for the support and kind words.”

Caldwell’s horrific story shows the ways in which Black women continue to be undervalued and disrespected at home, work and abroad. We hope justice will prevail and that Caldwell is able to heal in peace.