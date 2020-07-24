Michael B. Jordan and Color Of Change Partner For New #ChangeHollywood Initiative

Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan is using his platform to partner with one of the most progressive civil rights organizations to advocate in the ongoing fight for Black liberation everywhere.

Jordan and Color of Change recently launched the #ChangeHollywood initiative to provide a roadmap for the creation of Black stories, using Black talent that exist outside of anti-Black, anti-racist content often found in Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

The initiative will also work to help find ways to divest funding for police departments into Black communities. Jordan is no stranger to creating opportunities for the marginalized and disadvantaged. In 2018, Jordan announced his production company Outlier Society, would work to incorporate an inclusion rider for use on upcoming projects which would encourage hiring a diverse array of talent in front and behind the camera.

Through the #ChangeHollywood program, companies, executive leadership, staff and talent will be provided with recommendations and resources to support follow-through, including directories, templates, audit analysis, taskforce convenings, writers rooms and consulting sessions.

“The legacy of racism in Hollywood is long and unforgivable: excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and using the economic power of the industry to prop up police who target and enact violence on Black communities,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change. “We know from our advocacy that the industry won’t change on it’s own, so we’re building off our current work to hold Hollywood accountable to offer these resources and a roadmap toward enacting racial justice. From the writers’ rooms to the streets, we are energized and ready to help Hollywood follow through on their statements that Black lives matter.”

“This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” said Michael B. Jordan, CEO of Outlier Society. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.”

The aim of this new program is to provide concrete steps that can be taken to create change. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, and Color of Change have already begun conversations with companies like WME and Endeavor Content and organizations like BLD PWR about commitments to this initiative, with more details to come.

