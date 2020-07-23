It Ain’t Over: A Cookie Lyon Spinoff Series Is In The Works

After six successful seasons, Fox’s “Empire,” ended its historic run. But the party might not be over. Because, according to Variety, Taraji P. Henson is currently developing a spinoff series focused on her iconic character Loretha “Cookie” Lyon.

The spinoff would come as a part of a two-year first-look deal Henson signed with 20th Century Fox Television.

Since it has yet to be filmed and the element of surprise is important, the details about the new show are few and far between.

But according to Variety, “it follows what’s next for Cookie.”

“Empire” co-creator Danny Strong is writing the series along with Stacy Littlejohn and Yolonda Lawrence. Sanaa Hamri will direct. Lee Daniels, the show’s other co-creator, will serve as a non-writing executive producer.

Since “Empire” was coming to a close, both Henson and Daniels have hinted that there could be more story to tell when it comes to the Lyon family matriarch Cookie.

It was no secret that Cookie was the lifeblood of the show and Henson received three Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe in 2016 for her role.

The news of the series comes as Henson launched her production company TPH Entertainment. The company will develop projects across platforms.

In a statement about the new production company, Henson wrote: "I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace. Art can change perception and I plan to develop projects that can help further the conversation. I also aim to help cultivate and establish new young talent and their stories because they are our future and deserve a voice and a platform to be heard. I'm so excited to have 20th, led by the talented Carolyn Cassidy, support me in this new endeavor."