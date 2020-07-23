Blac Chyna Says We Shouldn’t Be So Quick To Dismiss Kanye’s Thoughts About Kris Jenner

Many of us are concerned about Kanye West’s well-being right now. While he’s always been known for sharing his often controversial opinions, what we’re witnessing now is different and seems to be pointing back to his bipolar disorder.

And while it would be easy to attribute all of Kanye’s opinions to his diagnosis, there are some issues of misogynoir, antiBlackness, and sexism that perhaps reflect Kanye’s true beliefs.

According to Blac Chyna, another Black celebrity connected to the Kardashian family for life, shared that West’s thoughts about his mother-in-law Kris Jenner could also be worth a second look.

Chyna, who is in the midst of a lawsuit with with the Kardashian-Jenner family over the cancellation of her reality tv show, “Rob & Chyna,” said we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss all of Kanye’s tweets.

A statement from her attorney Lynne Ciani reads: “Chyna of course wants her daughter Dream’s ‘Uncle Kanye’ to get whatever help he needs. However, Chyna does not want all of his recent statements regarding his mother-in-law summarily dismissed as ‘crazy’ as some people apparently would like to do.”

Chyna said that while she “vehemently disagrees” with West’s claims that “slavery was a choice” and that Harriet Tubman “never freed slaves,” she does believe his comments about Jenner attempting to control his life should not be taken with a grain of salt.

Chyna points to her own experience working with Kris.

In the case against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Chyna has submitted evidence that Jenner lied twice about Chyna “beating the sh*t” out of Rob Kardashian, her ex-fiance and father of her daughter Dream.

She also said Jenner accused her of taking food from her refrigerator and taking it to her home. Jenner referred to the alleged move as “ghetto.”

Chyna is currently suing the family for claims of “assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation and interference with prospective economic relation in regards to her former reality series with Rob.”