Joe Biden And Barack Obama Keep Their Feet On Trump’s Neck In Socially Distanced Sit-Down

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, released a 15 minute video where he sat down with his friend and former boss, President Barack Obama, to discuss the state of affairs in America with the ongoing public health, economic and social justice crises. The video, posted to Medium, is titled, A Socially Distanced Conversation: President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Biden teased a clip from the video on Twitter with the caption “44 + 46 7.23.20.” The conversation sealed an unofficial endorsement for Obama who will undoubtedly throw his support behind Biden’s campaign prior to Election Day.

While the two never name Trump, their disapproval of how his administration handled the COVID-19 pandemic was front and center. Obama said that he has full faith that if Biden is in office, he would handle an oncoming public health crisis by listening to public health officials and weighing the science.

“If you’re President of the United States, it’s your job to try and prevent it,” Obama says.

“Can you imagine standing up when you’re the president saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility, I take no responsibility.’ I mean literally. Literally,” Biden says in the video’s opening.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths while we were in office,” Obama responds.

“I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through. He just can’t relate in any way,” Biden continues.

Large portions of the conversation covered how the Biden administration would handle the currently economic and public health crisis, while the sins of America’s racist past continue to escalate and snowball. The two first talked about how the pandemic has affected the economy, particularly small businesses ran by minorities and members of underserved communities.

“When we came into office, even before inauguration, we had seen a historic financial crisis, irresponsibility on Wall Street had spread out to Main Street,” Obama said. “We had to move fast, not just in a hundred days. We had to move in the first month to get the Recovery Act passed. We’re now in a situation where not only we’ve got an economic crisis, but we also have a public health crisis to boot. Tell me a little bit about how you’re seeing the current economic crisis and how you’re thinking about the economy.”

“Well, Mr. President, there’s three pieces that I see,” Biden said. “One, we have got to sustain and keep people from going under forever. There’s already 10,000 businesses that are not likely to open again, and a significant number of small businesses and minority businesses. Number two, when they’re able to come back, they not only are able to keep their folks employed on a payroll, but they’re able to cover overhead. They’re able to cover the additional expenses. For example, the idea you can open without social distancing, mask, tests, and all these things that cost a lot of money.”

“But, the next stage of this is going to be, if the stimulus can keep people afloat, then we have to deal with recovery. And the recovery is, building back but not just building back…building back better. We have to change the way in which we deal with allowing people an opportunity to make a living.”

Biden suggested that the investment would also need to include looking at childcare, significant investments in infrastructure, and a new public health system that includes universal healthcare.

Biden also took a personal look at the health care system in relation to his deceased son Beau Biden who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“I thought to myself what would happen if his insurance company was able to come in, which they could have done before–past Obamacare and said, ‘you’ve outrun your insurance, you’ve outlived it. Suffer the last five months in peace. You’re on your own,” Biden said.

Obama said that he positioned Obamacare as a “starter house,” which was instituted as a way to begin, noting that it needs to be built upon.

Employment is in the double digits, over 145,000 people have died from the COVID-19 virus, and all the while, Trump is moving to disband Obamacare.

Obama also discussed how communities of color are policed and the need for reform due to the continuous instances of racial bias against Black communities. Both noted that the Obama administration put forth a task group consisting of police, activists and researchers and also made a pathway for the federal government to intervene if police departments are found to be negligent or

The two also discussed the need for a leader who has experience, insight and is able to listen. Biden hit down on the fact that Trump ran on a platform of division and it began “the moment he came down that escalator,” alluding to Trump’s presidential announcement in 2015.

“The thing I’ve got confidence in Joe is your heart and your character and the fact that you are going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together,” Obama said.

“Thank you, and I have faith in the American people,” Biden said.

You can watch the whole conversation below.