Black Social Worker Sues American Airlines After She Was Detained, Accused Of Kidnapping A White Child In Her Care

A Black woman who was on the job as a social worker is suing American Airlines after she was detained and accused of kidnapping a one-year-old white child who was in her custody.

According to The Mercury News, Shannon Murphy filed the lawsuit June 17 in Los Angeles County Superior Court after she was accosted and held en route to Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, from Fort Worth, Texas, on October 29, 2019.

Murphy, a middle-aged Black woman, worked for the Department of Public Social Services’ Children’s Services Division since 1999 in Riverside County, where she resides. As a social services assistant, she was accompanying the minor who was staying with his father in Arkansas during a court-ordered two week visit.

In the suit Murphy claims a passenger informed a flight attendant “that Ms. Murphy was holding a kidnap victim.” After approaching Murphy, the suit states that attendants took the child from her arms and threatened her with force if she didn’t comply.

The boy in question who is blonde, was reportedly mistaken for a missing minor who is five-years-old, identified as Hispanic with dark hair. Even though Murphy showed the child’s ID, birth certificate and the court order, she was detained for an hour before she was allowed to re-board, while the flight was held for 45 minutes.

“Had American Airline(s) (researched the matter) first prior to hauling Plaintiff, Ms. Murphy, off the plane and detaining her and the one-year-old Caucasian male dependent, Ms. Murphy would not have suffered the mental, physical and psychological harm flight personnel inflicted upon her,” the lawsuit states, according to The Mercury.

Murphy is currently under a psychologists care due to her trauma after experiencing insomnia and nightmares.

The suit alleges that her civil rights were violated and that she was falsely imprisoned. Murphy seeks unspecified compensation for her medical expenses.

In response to the suit, American Airlines issued the following response: “We are reviewing the lawsuit and the details of the flight. We take the safety and comfort of our customers very seriously and we’re committed to providing a positive experience for everyone who travels with us.”