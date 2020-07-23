Megan Thee Stallion Checks Draya For Making Jokes About Her Being Shot

It’s truly unfortunate the ways in which the violence afflicted upon rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been taken less than seriously. More than I’ve seen well wishes and extensions of support, thousands of people, including many of her peers in the industry have at least remained silent and at worst made jokes about the situation. Looking at you Cam’ron and 50 Cent.

But we tend to expect better from women—Black women who know the real life perils of what it’s like to exist, less protected in this world.

Perhaps maybe someone like Draya doesn’t know though. Because recently when she appeared on the Weed and Wine podcast, she too made a joke about the assault against Megan and domestic violence as a whole.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this “Snapped” esque type of road. I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much, that if I’m trying to get out the car and you’re like, ‘No, sit your f*ckin ass in the car.’ And I’m like, ‘No, n*gga. I’m f*ckin get out the car.’ ‘No, you’re not. Pow. Pow!’”

Sad

While you might have assumed Megan, in the midst of her healing wouldn’t have dignified this type of stupidity with a response, she had time. And she quickly made it very clear how she felt about Draya’s ill-timed, inappropriate and irresponsible remarks.

And while she was at, she also took time to call out the men who also made light of her injury.

Since her comments went viral, as one of the hosts predicted, and Megan responded to them, Draya has issued an apology.

With Black women experiencing and even losing their lives to intimate partner violence at rates significantly higher than women of any other race, this wasn’t a “joke” someone with Draya’s platform and influence should have made in the first place. All I can say is that I hope her apology is sincere–even though Meg is not obligated to accept it–and she thinks about her words more carefully in the future, especially as it pertains to Black women.