How A Mid-Marriage Career Shift Affects A Relationship

Most of us know how ridiculous it is for kids to be expected to figure out their entire professional lives at the age of 17 when they’re forced to pick a major upon entering college. While many students switch their study focus several times during their collegiate years, others don’t realize they’re doing something they don’t really want to do between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm until much later in life, sometimes when they’re already married with children of their own.

Making a career shift is never an easy transition but doing so when there are people depending on you — and potentially questioning your moves — is that much harder. Here’s how switching professions several years into your marriage affects your relationship.

Your confidence is shaken

Being new at anything is hard on a person’s confidence. Whether it’s as simple as learning a new language or as complex as learning an entire new industry, that has a way of making a person feel insecure. And insecurity can be bad for a relationship – even if the source of the insecurity isn’t related to the relationship