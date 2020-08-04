10 Things You Should Never Post About Your Relationship

Thanks to social media, we’re all like celebrities in a sense, at least as far as our social networking circles go. Like public figures, we have to be careful about the information that we expose, especially concerning our relationships. Here are ten things you should ever share about your relationship on social media

When you’re arguing

When you’re frustrated and at your wit’s end from beefing with your partner, it can feel tempting to lash out publicly, sometimes even on social media. Of course, it’s always a good idea to practice self-restraint in these instances. The world doesn’t need to know when you’re experiencing turbulence in your relationship.