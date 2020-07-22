Nia Long Says The Crew For Fatal Affair Lacked Diversity

Fatal Affair, starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, is having a helluva run on Netflix right now. At one point, the film, which went straight to streaming services, was the number one movie on the platform. And while audiences had a lot to say about it, good and bad, Nia Long was criticizing it from the inside out.

Long, who was a producer of the film, said the set lacked diversity.

The film itself was written and directed by Peter Sullivan. And later, when the predominately Black cast was selected, Rasheeda Garner was hired to make the script more culturally appropriate.

“I understand and respect our director, who is a white man. He wanted to be respectful of my voice and I appreciate that. And that’s why he hired Rasheeda. So although it gave her an opportunity, I want more. I want more for her, I want more for myself, I want more for black female writers and directors in this business to not be used to fix something but to be used to tell our stories in a really authentic way.”

She hopes that working with Rasheeda will lead to more opportunities for the both of them in the future.

“Rasheeda and I have since become friends and I think she’s a wonderful writer. The flipside of that is I hope and pray that she gets the opportunity to be in the forefront and not brought on because the lead of the film is Black. She should be able to write and tell stories as an African-American woman in this industry.”

Long said that the lack of diversity was evident in the crew selection.

“In all honesty, I was disappointed that there were maybe three people on the crew that were Black, but that really is the production company’s responsibility, not the network. By the time I arrived, they were a happy family that had done several films together.”

But she said this problem is bigger than just this movie.

“This isn’t about ‘Fatal Affair,’ this is about a system. This is a systemic issue in Hollywood that has yet to be addressed in a fair way. I can’t be the only girl holding the torch, I’ve burned my fingers a lot standing up for what I believe in. Being outspoken. I will be the first person to say I want everyone to have a good time, this isn’t me being self-serving, this is about how can we all push forward and be better?”