“We’re In This Together”: Mother-Daughter Duo Start Medical Residencies Together After Graduating From Med School In Same Year

Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester, 49, is living through the embodiment of her biggest dream, and in addition, she has one of her biggest supporters walking in lockstep with her.

In Cynthia and her daughter, Dr. Jasmine Kudji, 26, recently accomplished a huge feat by graduating from medical school. Cynthia recently graduated from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, while Jasmine attended attended Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

The two recently began their medical residences on July 1 through the LSU Health System. And while their journey’s are connected, the path to get there took many turns.

Cynthia unlocked her passion for medicine at 18 after travelling to her home country Ghana where she jumped into action to help a mom who was in crisis over her 19-year-old daughter.

“She was talking about her daughter who was sick and had a fever,” Cynthia, told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She picked us just because we were American. There was such a drastic divide between us, and that really hit home. It was in that moment that I knew I wanted to be a physician.”

Months later Cynthia made the decision to put her dream on hold after becoming pregnant with Jasmine at 19 during her senior year at Tulane University.

“Medical school at that time was out of the question,” Cynthia said. Support for single mothers is rare and crucial as they raise their children and provide emotionally and financially. She worked as a medical assistant, and eventually became a nurse practitioner over 10 years.

Cynthia met and married partner, Mark Sylvester, a 50-year-old military IT assistant last year. At that point she said she was ready to revisit her dream.

“I knew it was time. Even though it was a long uphill journey, it shaped me. Every disappointment, every accomplishment made me want to push further and create a better life for my daughter,” she said.

Cynthia and Jasmine are severely needed as Black women account for a low percentage of the physician workforce. Although Black people in the United States make up 13 percent of the U.S. population, they make up only 4 percent of the 877,000+ active physician workforce. And within that, Black female doctors represent only 2 percent of physicians, according to a report by Forbes.

“My mom always inspired me to be everything that I wanted to be,” Jasmine said. “I watched her overcome things firsthand. We’ve come a long way.”