Prosecutors Doubled The Charges Against Black North Carolina Woman Who Mistakenly Voted While On Probation

Lanisha Bratcher, an expectant 32-year-old mother of two, is in the middle of the fight of her life, as North Carolina prosecutors move to double charges against her after she voted in the 2016 election while on probation for a 2013 felony assault charge, according to The Guardian.

She argues she was unaware about her eligibility status when she filled out her voter registration and early voting form.

Bratcher has fought back against the charges over the last year, where her story was initially profiled in The Guardian in December 2019. She was arrested in July 2019, where she faced a single felony for illegally voting.

“I had no intention to trick anybody or be malicious or any kind of way,” she said in 2019. “If you expect us to know that we should know we should not do something, then we should not be on the list or even allowed to do it.” She is now unsure if she will ever vote again.

Bratcher and her attorneys argued the Hoke County district attorney was using a racist, outdated law that dates back to late 19th century where white lawmakers attempted to disenfranchise Black voters. In the United States, 48 of the 50 states do not allow people convicted of a felony the right to vote. In 2016, 68 percent of the 441 people with felony convictions in North Carolina who were suspected of voting in the election were black.

After she and two other Hoke County individuals were arrested on the statue, Bratcher initially faced 19 months. “Prosecutors told her attorney they intended to dismiss the original charge against her, but provided two new grand jury indictments against Bratcher under a different provision of the same law that makes it a felony to knowingly swear a false statement in an election,” The Guardian writes.

Bratcher could serve up to 19 months for each count. The presiding judge will have the authority to sentence her to less time or probation if she is found guilty. Prosecutors will have to prove that Bratcher “knowingly” voted, in spite of her felony conviction.

Advocates for Bratcher attempted to provide information showing the prosecutor that across the state, many people in Bratcher’s situation are not made aware of their voting eligibility once they are released from jail.

Bratcher is currently out on bond after her arrest last year, trying to reclaim her life while working at a local beauty store.

“It feels like in some ways she’s being punished or targeted for fighting back,” said John Carella, Bratcher’s lawyer. “She’s certainly upset this is still going on. She is trying to move on with her life.”

“In response to being made aware of the explicitly white supremacist history of the law and the unconstitutional way in which it was applied, the DA decided, rather than to dismiss or back off those charges, to essentially double down with more felonies and try to prevent that history and that unconstitutional challenge from being aired in court,” Carella continued.