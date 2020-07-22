Rep. Jim Clyburn Ignites Call To Rename Edmund Pettus Bridge After John Lewis

Over 50 years ago the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, was where revered civil rights leader John Lewis was bloodied and beaten as he attempted to march over the bridge on what is now referred to as “Bloody Sunday.”

However, while calls to strip the bridge’s name of the Confederate solider and KKK grand dragon and replace it with the name of the late Georgia representative have erupted over the years, recently, Lewis’ colleague, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), voiced that renaming the bridge needs a revisit. Clyburn serves as House majority whip and is a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Edmund Pettus was a grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Take his name off that bridge and replace it with a good man, John Lewis, the personification of the goodness of America, rather than to honor someone who disrespected individual freedoms,” Clyburn said during a Sunday interview on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

Lewis died on Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee leader suffered a fractured skull on that fateful day marching across the bridge in an effort to secure freedom for his people. Lewis would be physically accosted numerous times throughout his life as he continued his work in the civil rights movement, eventually leading him to work with his mentor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on several occasions. Lewis became a member of the Big Six, who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington. He was elected to office in 1987 and served until his death.

Clyburn’s call to rename the bridge comes after a petition made by Michael Starr Hopkins, 33, on Change.org became the focus of the movement, especially after Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted a link to the petition, encouraging her supporters to sign their names. Hopkins launched the petition on June 17, weeks before Lewis’ death.

“If it was left to Edmund Pettus, people who look like me would still be in shackles,” Hopkins told CNN. “The idea that we would honor him by allowing his name on the bridge is antithetical for everything this country stands for, especially when we have so many heroes like John Lewis who dedicated their entire lives to bringing the country together.”

“I think they will take a nice picture of that bridge with Pettus’ name on it, put it in a museum somewhere, dedicate it to the Confederacy, and then rename that bridge, and repaint it — redecorate it — the John R. Lewis Bridge,” Clyburn continued. “I believe that will give the people of Selma something to rally around.”