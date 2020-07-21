Michigan Judge Denies Release Of Black Teen Who Was Detained Over Failing To Complete Homework Assignments

A Michigan judge incredulously denied a motion on Monday to release a Black teen who was detained in May for refusing to complete her online assignments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15-year-old student, identified as Grace, was deemed a threat to her mother in the ruling made by Oakland County Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan. Prior to Grace’s detention at the Oakland County’s Children Village, she was on probation on assault and theft charges relating to her mother.

Brennan, who faces severe criticism over her initial ruling to send the teen to the detention center said that Grace was in this position not because she didn’t turn in her homework, but because she assaulted her mother, arguing that police had been called to intervene on three occasions.

ProPublica first broke Grace’s unfortunate story last week.

Critics of Judge Brennan’s decision point to the ways in which young Black youth are thrown into the criminal justice system, which accelerates a cyclical path of disenfranchisement. There are also numerous studies which proves that Black girls are given much harsher disciplinary action than their white peers and counterparts. Part of that can be attributed to adultification, where young Black girls and femmes are viewed as more mature and older in age than they actually are.

According to the The Detroit News Judge Brennan cited that her “role is to make decisions that are in” the teen’s best interest.

During the hearing the teen was allowed to advocate for herself where she expressed, “I miss my mom. I can control myself. I can be obedient.”

“Give yourself a chance to follow through and finish something,” Brennan said. “The right thing is for your and your mom to be separated for right now.”

“When a family asks the system for help, they should be given help,” not legal troubles, said attorneys for Grace after the hearing.

Community members have vowed to continue advocating for the teen.

“She is 15 years old,” said Cherisie Evans, a core leader for the activist group Michigan Liberation Action Fund. “I don’t understand how a 15-year-old with a problem can be locked up. Where is the counseling? Where are the resources?” Group members protested outside the courtroom on Monday.

Grace’s attorneys also have a motion in front of the judge for reconsideration. Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper has until July 24 to respond to that motion.