“Good Morning America” Producer Daisha Riley Passes Away At 35

“Good Morning America” has lost another member of their production crew. Tuesday, host Michael Strahan announced the passing of 35-year-old producer Daisha Riley.

Strahan began by sharing that it was a “tough morning” for staffers before adding, “One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.”

Riley, who has worked behind the scenes of the popular morning news show for fourteen years is remembered for her “powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”

“You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work,” said Strahan. “Because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”

Strahan went on to praise the Emmy Award-winning producer for her commitment to her craft.

“As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace,” Strahan said. “She took pride in her work, and she fought for it, because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say that for all of us at GMA, there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley.”