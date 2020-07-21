“Good Morning America” Producer Daisha Riley Passes Away At 35
“Good Morning America” has lost another member of their production crew. Tuesday, host Michael Strahan announced the passing of 35-year-old producer Daisha Riley.
Strahan began by sharing that it was a “tough morning” for staffers before adding, “One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away.”
Riley, who has worked behind the scenes of the popular morning news show for fourteen years is remembered for her “powerful voice she shared through storytelling.”
“You might not have known Daisha Riley’s name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work,” said Strahan. “Because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.”
Strahan went on to praise the Emmy Award-winning producer for her commitment to her craft.
“As one colleague said, Daisha had grit and grace,” Strahan said. “She took pride in her work, and she fought for it, because to Daisha, there was no greater privilege than helping you at home start your day. And trust us when we say that for all of us at GMA, there was no greater privilege than knowing Daisha Riley.”
“She was never the loudest voice in the room, but she was always the smartest,” he added. “Funny and brilliant, and above all, kind, quick with a smile and a kitten meme just when you needed it most.”
Other than the fact that it was sudden, circumstances surrounding Daisha’s death have not been made public.
“Daisha Riley was a remarkable woman….talented, creative, kind, a beautiful soul in every way,” tweeted Robin Roberts. “Condolences to her beloved family/ Our @GMA family loved her and will be forever grateful to have experienced Daisha’s grace & grit.”
We send our prayers to Daisha’s family and her fiancé, Tyrone, during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.