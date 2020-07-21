ABC News Exec Fired Over Racist Remarks About Robin Roberts And Sunny Hostin

ABC News exec Barbara Fedida left the company after an internal investigation found that she participated in making racist and derogatory remarks aimed at former and current staff, including Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and Sunny Hostin, of The View.

An internal memo obtained by The New York Times on Monday confirmed Fedida’s departure.

“The investigation substantiated that Ms. Fedida did make some of the unacceptable racially insensitive comments attributed to her,” Peter Rice, the chairman of Walt Disney Television, wrote in the memo. “It also substantiated that Ms. Fedida managed in a rough manner and, on occasion, used crass and inappropriate language.”

During a 2018 salary negotiation where Roberts asked for more money, Fedida reportedly became upset and asking what more could she want and “said it wasn’t as if the network was asking Roberts to ‘pick cotton.” She also once referred to Hostin as “low rent.”

Fedidad, who served as senior vice president for talent and business, began working at ABC News as a production assistant in 1989 and moved up the internal ranks. She left the company for CBS News in 2006 and returned in 2011.

The revelation that Fedida was often abusive and spewed racist remarks, was unearthed in a June 13 HuffPost report where 34 sources comprised of former and current staff, who spoke on the record. The Huffpost investigation took place over six months.

Rice also said that talent and business functions would be separated with two different leaders in the internal memo.

After the HuffPo report went viral, Fedida was placed on administrative leave as the company dived into an internal investigation. She initially denied the claims.