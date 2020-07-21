Actress Anjelika Washington Recounts Having To Work With A Stunt Double In Blackface

A lot of us would like to believe that blackface in entertainment is a thing of the past. But that isn’t entirely true.

Recently, actress Anjelika Washington, who stars in The CW’s DC Comic series “Stargirl,” shared a photo on her Instagram page discussing an incident of racism and dismissal three years ago. It was as glaring as blackface and still, Washington was made to feel as if she was overreacting.

She wrote that in 2017, she was working on her fourth job as an actor. It was for a recurring role on a series and the part required a stunt double.

While stunt doubles are supposed to closely resemble the actor they are meant to portray, in this instance they hired a white woman and painted her black.

Washington recounted her feelings at the time.

“I was very uncomfortable (as anyone would be to meet your double in blackface) so I spoke up for myself. I pulled one of our producers aside and asked, ‘Why isn’t my stunt double Black like me? Isn’t that the point of a ‘double’?”

Sadly, Washington’s concern was not met with understanding. Instead, the producer attempted to shift the narrative to make a statement about Washington’s character.

“Sure. But we couldn’t find a Black stunt double in LA. Los Angeles doesn’t have many Black stunt performers. But aren’t you happy to be working? You should be thankful to be here.”

It was the suggestion that she be grateful and accept less than the best in an experience that disempowered her added insult to injury.

She wrote: “….I immediately started to question myself: “Do I sound ungrateful? Am I complaining? Maybe this is just how it is?” So I said “okay.”, I sat down in my chair, shut up, and tried to think positive thoughts. (Hence my smile in this photo) But really, I felt powerless, voiceless, and somehow ungrateful…. Anyone who knows me knows that “grateful” is one of my favorite words and feelings. So in this moment I felt like somehow I was in the wrong for speaking up for myself. But NO, she was wrong.”

Washington continued: “See, there’s this oppressive thing that often happens when everyone and everything are ran by white people on sets (and in any industry) where they try to manipulate POC into just being GRATEFUL to be there. They do this to us because they know that they *literally* run the show. They feel like a savior for giving a young black girl a role in their show, even though most times it’s just to check a box. They often don’t check to see if we are comfortable with what they are asking of us, they often call us unprofessional or a diva for advocating for ourselves, and most times they get away with paying us wayyy less than our costars…. This is why being inclusive and hiring POC in front of the camera and behind it, is extremely imperative.”

Thankfully, the stunt double wasn’t used for the day.

“Luckily for me, I kicked ass in my action scenes and my stunt double wasn’t even used. But the thing is, the whole time I kept telling myself “I have to be great. No, I have to be better than great. I have to be so amazing that they don’t need her. No one can know that I have a stunt double in blackface.”