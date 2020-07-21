“That’s The Only Message I’ve Got For Today”: Sixers’ Tobias Harris Calls For Arrest Of Cops Who Murdered Breonna Taylor

As the NBA players continue to settle into the weird dystopian reality that their sports season will begin amid a pandemic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris used his most recent press conference to boldly advocate for Breonna Taylor, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harris took questions from Disney World on Monday where players have been quarantined ahead of the upcoming season. The first question asked of Harris was around Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook’s collaboration with the NBPA where players will wear T-shirts with messages revolving around social justice and racial equality.

In response, Harris said, “Nothing against the T-shirts, but we want to make sure that [Kentucky attorney general] Daniel Cameron arrests the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor’s death. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

While reporters speculated if that would be his only response for the day, he answered the question for them.

“That’s going to be my answer for every question — for Daniel Cameron to step up and do what’s right. That’s the only message I’ve got today.”

After that he promptly thanked everyone for their time and excused himself from the press conference. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT from Louisivlle, Kentucky, was fatally struck eight times by LMPD officers, who used a no-knock warrant to enter her home during a botched narcotics raid. A recent report from the Louisville Courier Journal uncovered that Taylor was struggling for breathe for five to six minutes and was not administered CPR by the officers as she lay dying on her apartment floor.

This isn’t the first time that Harris has spoken on racial injustice. In June, Harris wrote an op-ed for The Players Tribune, titled, “Y’all Hear Us, But You Ain’t Listening,” where he called out the injustices faced in Black and underserved communities.

“We been in the streets protesting for years about police brutality. But it’s like, Y’all hear us, but you ain’t listening,” he wrote. “That’s what’s the most upsetting thing for me. And I know it is for others too, around the world.”

“It seems like nothing is really working to get our voices heard. We have normalized this to the point