Nene Leakes Says She Tried To Help Tamar Braxton Before Her Alleged Suicide Attempt

Nene Leakes showed support for her friend Tamar Braxton after she reportedly had an alleged suicide attempt on July 16. On Instagram the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a compassionate post for the “The One” singer and said she had tried to help Braxton get through this rough time.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside. Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone. I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David today!”

Leakes also encouraged others to check on their friends because they may be having persona struggles with their mental health silently.

“I say that to say this…check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.”

Actress Viola Davis also sent prayers to Braxton via Twitter.

“Praying for Tamar Braxton,” Davis tweeted on July 17. “Mental Health has got to be a part of our ‘wokeness.’ There is strength in vulnerability. You matter Miss Tamar Braxton. Praying for you, your beautiful son and family.”

Braxton was found unresponsive in her suite at the Ritz Carlton hotel by her boyfriend David Adefesco, The Blast reported.

Braxton’s rep later told the news outlet that “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”