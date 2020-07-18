Big Sean Breaks Silence About Naya Rivera’s Death: ‘I Cant Believe This Is Real’

Big Sean has broken his silence about the death of his former girlfriend, Naya Rivera. After days of searching, Rivera’s body was located July 13 in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own. I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya

During a news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub gave an account of what her son four-year-old Josey said happened the day she died.

“We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” Ayub said. “It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

Big Sean and Rivera began dating in 2013 after meeting on Twitter, according to E! News. They became engaged but broke it off in April 2014. After their break-up, he wished her well.

“Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately,” he said in a statement.

Three months after their breakup, Rivera married Ryan Dorsey. They welcomed their son Josey in 2015. They divorced in 2018.