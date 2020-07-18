Congressman John Lewis Has Passed Away At 80

Congressman John Lewis has passed away. His death was confirmed by Speaker of the House of representatives Nancy Pelosi in a statement.

“John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years. “In the halls of the Capitol, he was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union, whether through his Voter Empowerment Act to defend the ballot, his leadership on the Equality Act to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans or his work as a Senior Member of the Ways and Means Committee to ensure that we invest in what we value as a nation. Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. As he declared 57 years ago during the March on Washington, standing in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people.’ How fitting it is that even in the last weeks of his battle with cancer, John summoned the strength to visit the peaceful protests where the newest generation of Americans had poured into the streets to take up the unfinished work of racial justice. His visit with Mayor Bowser, the Mayor of Washington, painted an iconic picture of justice.”

Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with in December 2019. He was 80-years-old.

Lewis became involved with the civil rights movement when he was 15-years-old, according to the New York Times. He was one of the original members of the 13 Freedom Riders who fought against segregated interstate travel in the 1960s. He also founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and organized lunch counter sit-ins to fight segregation. He led the March on Washington and the March on Selma alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Lewis was the youngest keynote speaker at the March on Washington. During the March in Selma, which led to Bloody Sunday, a state trooper cracked his skull with a billy club during the scuffle. Images of his bloody beating helped pushed for the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

He became a member of Congress in 1986 and served for 17 terms.

Former President Barack Obama spoke about the legacy of Lewis, who he said was his hero.

“I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him then that he was one of my heroes,” Obama wrote on Medium. “Years later, when I was elected a U.S. Senator, I told him that I stood on his shoulders, When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”

In 2011, he awarded Lewis the Presidential Medal of Freedom.