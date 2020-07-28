How To Survive Sleep Deprivation As A New Mom

No one is ever truly prepared for losing out on sleep when they bring their new baby home from the hospital. It’s one thing to hear people tell you how tired you will be. It’s another to actually experience that fatigue first hand. From waking every two hours for night feedings to babies who experience day and night confusion, here’s how to survive the sleep deprivation as a new mother.

Coffee

For many new moms, coffee is a must-have. It’s the only way they’re able to function and care for the baby during the day after being up for most of the night. If you’re breastfeeding, it is recommended that you limit your intake to 300 milligrams per day, which is a little less than two 8-ounce cups.