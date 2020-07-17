“We’re Getting Tested All The Time”: Kandi Burruss Dishes On Filming “RHOA” During COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back to work, according to cast member Kandi Burruss, who went into detail about all of the safety precautions returning to film the show during an interview with Extra.

“It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss said.

“We’re getting tested all the time,” she continued. “That’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

The state of Georgia has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases, so the need to be safe is paramount.

Though she’s been doing “pretty good with her kids and husband Todd Tucker, Kandi said that she was heading directly to film the show after her interview with Extra. Since ending with an explosive conclusion, which left the cast members divided along allegiance lines, it will be interesting to see how the show will evolve as production crews and media personalities deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Host Jenn Lamers asked Burruss about her cast mate Porsha Williams’ arrest, after she traveled to Kentucky with a group of prominent activists who want to reclaim justice for Breonna Taylor. Williams and about 86 others were arrested and charged with felony intimidating a participant in a legal process — and 2 lesser misdemeanors, after they staged a protest on the front lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“I’m really proud of Porsha… Because she’s keeping Breonna Taylor’s name out there. She’s on the front lines,” Buruss said. “She’s risking herself with her own freedom to be out there… talking about what needs to be talked about.”

The charges, which could warrant a one to five year jail sentence were later dropped a day after Burruss’ interview with Extra.

Burruss also delved into her guest appearance on The Chi, where she plays the estranged wife of a local politician.

“I was a fan of the show for a long time. I watched Season 1 and 2 with my husband all the time. I was so excited when the opportunity came up… At first, I thought it wasn’t going to work out because of scheduling conflicts with ‘Housewives.’ I had auditioned for a different part initially, but then when this role came up, scheduling-wise it all worked out and so I was so happy.”

It’s good to hear that with everything going on that the Burruss-Tucker household is slowly and safely resuming life as it once was.