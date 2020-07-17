Future Subpoenaed Eliza Reign’s Employers To Allegedly Dissuade Them From Working With Her

At this point, we should never be surprised at the lengths and depths rapper Future is willing to go to embarrass, degrade or harass the women who are behaving in a way he disapproves.

Still, given his ongoing child support battle with the mother of his latest child Eliza Reign, it is odd that Future is attempting to block her bag.

According to Bossip, Future has been making demands of the brands Reign works with on Instagram.

Future filed more than a dozen subpoenas into the companies who partner with Reign for Instagram promotion.

A source close to the situation told Bossip that the subpoenas were an attempt to intimidate the companies into ending their working relationship with Reign so that her financial situation may be further threatened by the termination of those career opportunities.

All of this is particularly interesting. It seems to be that if Reign were making less money, that would require Future, the higher earning parent, to contribute more per month in child support. But I could be wrong. Clearly this is nothing more than a petty gesture to send a message to Reign.

While Future has been heavily invested in Reign’s income, he has yet to provide any of his own financial information. As the two parents work to determine a proper child support amount for their daughter Reign Wilburn.

Reign’s legal team initially stated that they planned to seek as much as $53,000 a month in chid support based on reports that Future made almost $20 million in 2019. And she rejected his offer of $1,000 a month in child support which also included a gag order provision that would prevent her from pseaking about the case.

The determination of child support is just one of the legal battles these two are fighting.

Reign first sued Future of legitimation and child support. Then he sued her for defamation of character for speaking about him and their relationship.

Both cases are still currently in litigation.