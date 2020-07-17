The 3 Vigilantes Arrested In The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery Plead Not Guilty

The three Georgia men arrested in the brutal slaying of Ahmaud Arbery pleaded not guilty in court on Friday, according to CNN.

Father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with William Bryan Jr. appeared before Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley via video conference. Judge Walmsely also denied bond for Bryan Jr. Last month the three were indicted by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death.

Charges also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to the indictment. Bryan Jr. is also charged with criminal criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and felony murder, as he is the person who filmed Arbery’s death.

Separately, Bryan Jr. is being investigated in a separate incident, where Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are looking into sexual assault allegations against him according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The three were arrested after the February 23 shooting of Arbery, where a viral video appeared to show Arbery being cornered and assaulted after an afternoon jog. Arbery and Travis McMichael struggled over a shotgun before he was fatally struck three times.

The judge also included that Bryan deemed to be a potential flight risk, while also feigning arguments from McMichael’s son Preston who argued that his father was not a risk to the public.

Members of Arbery’s family gave statements adding to the plea that Bryan be denied bond.

“I am asking this court to say no. He can not go home. He denied my son to go home,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said.

“My son ran away. He ran, he ran. My son actually ran around him and my son actually ran for his life. But William Bryan did not allow my son to return home,” Cooper-Jones said during a victim impact statement.