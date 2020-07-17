Louisville Mayor To Be Investigated Over Handling Of Breonna Taylor And David McAtee’s Case

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, his administration and the Louisville Metro Police Department are the focus of an investigation WLKY reports, regarding the probe into the deaths of residents Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, as well as the protests which erupted across the city in their honor.

On Tuesday, members of the Government Oversight Committee of the Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted to launch the investigation as the criticisms of the mayor’s office as well as the LMPD continue to ring from the mouths of local activists and organizations.

“We owe it to the families of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee and the community,” said Councilwoman Donna Purvis.

Taylor was a 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death by LMPD officers after they enacted a botched narcotic raid, while McAtee, 53, was a beloved business owner who was shot by police during subsequent protests in Taylor’s name. No officers have been charged in either investigations.

The investigation will include the city’s actions leading up to Taylor’s death, relevant documents relating to Taylor and McAtee’s deaths, training policies and systems that led to the no-knock warrant which led to Taylor’s death, according to the release. Investigators will also probe the handling of of peaceful protests by the LMPD and the National Guard, including the day of McAtee’s death and other actions that were made against demonstrators.

“There have been too many mistakes made and too many, ‘I’m sorrys.’ It’s time to find out who knew what and where the buck really stops,” said committee chair Councilman Brent Ackerson.

“State law gives the Metro Council the power to remove any Metro Officer from office, that includes the mayor but it has to be for misconduct or criminal activity,” the committee told CNN. “This applies to boards and commissions and the directors of Metro Government departments as well. But such action requires a majority approval vote from the Metro Council following the presentation of a report or results from an investigation. The Council also has the power of the purse when it comes to funding all government agencies including LMPD. Again, I will point out the committee has to investigate first.”

Committee members are expected to subpoena Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad and current Chief Robert Schroeder as part of their investigation, but will work to make sure that the probe does not interfere with the ongoing FBI and state attorney general investigation.