Nia Long Says “Charlie’s Angels” Casting Directors Said She Looked “Too Old” For Role: “That Was Just A Nice Way To Say You’re A Little Too Black”

Just days after Thandie Newton revealed that she turned down a role in the 2000 version of Charlie’s Angels because of the sexist and racist stereotypes directors tried to project onto her, Nia Long has added her voice to the conversation. In an interview with Insider, the actress revealed that her agent told her directors for the film didn’t give her the role of Alex Munday ” because she looked too old” to appear alongside Drew Barrymore, who was just four years younger.

“I was like, “What?” Long recalled. “I love Drew Barrymore, I think she’s amazing, but I think that was just a nice way to say you’re a little too Black. Personally, that’s what I think. Because if you notice there were no brown skin [actors]. I mean, honestly, I would have been the blackest thing in the film.”

Ironically, directors would go on to give the part to Lucy Lui, who is two years older than Nia. As previously reported, Thandie Newton, who was offered the part before Lui, explained that she turned it down because of comments made by director Amy Pascal.

“One of the biggest movies I didn’t end up doing was because the director said to me, ‘I can’t wait for this. The first shot is going to be … You’re going to think it’s like yellow lines down a road, and you pull back and you realize it’s the stitching, because the denim is so tight on your a– it’s going to look like tarmac.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think we’re going to go down this road together,'” Thandie shared during the interview with Vulture.

Worse, she accused Pascal of trying to perpetuate stereotypes about Black women.

“I had a meeting with her, and she said, ‘Look, I don’t mean to be politically incorrect, but the character as written and you playing the role, I just feel like we’ve got to make sure that it’s believable,'” Newton said. “I was like, ‘What do you mean? What changes would you have to make?'”

“She’s like, ‘Well, you know, the character, as written, she’s been to university and is educated,'” Newton continued.

“I’m like, ‘I’ve been to university. I went to Cambridge.’ She went, ‘Yeah, but you’re different.’ She’s like, ‘Maybe there could be a scene where you’re in a bar and she gets up on a table and starts shaking her booty.’ She’s basically reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a Black character.”

We wonder how many other Black actresses have similar stories about the directors of this film.