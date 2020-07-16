Study Suggests COVID-19 Can Cause Male Infertility And Be Transmitted Sexually

A May 2020 study published in the JAMA suggests COVID-19 could be linked to male infertility and may be transmitted through sex, according to KTSM.

“It should be emphasized spermatozoa have a demonstrable capacity to carry viral infections from the male to the female reproductive tract,” researcher Dr. John Aitken, told KTSM. “As happens during the sexual transmission of Zika, for example.”

Researchers analyzed 38 semen samples of COVID-19 patients and found the virus presented in 15 percent of them. The study also found “no significant difference between negative and positive test results for patients by age, urogenital disease history, days since onset, days since hospitalization, or days since clinical recover.”

“Mature sperm have all the equipment needed to bind and fuse with COVID-19, and then reverse transcription of viral RNA into proviral DNA. The reverse transcription produces double-stranded DNA that is integrated into the genetic material of the person. This means that human sperm can act as a vehicle for sexually-transmitted COVID-19 transmission.

A COVID-19 attack on human sperm leads to a build-up of angiotensin II, which is a hormone that regulates kidney function and blood pressure. Increased levels of this hormone cause an immune response against the invading COVID-19 virus particles that increases the availability of reactive oxygen species that causes cell death.

Prolonged exposure to elevated angiotenstin II levels can lead to cell death in sperm,” KTSN reports.

“The available research suggests that when the ACE2 enzyme cleaves at specific amino acids, the exposure causes decreased sperm viability and function, and can ultimately result in a loss of male fertility.”

The study gives insight into the questions around how the virus affects the body, with the exploration on whether or not the virus had an effects on and individuals sex life.

Since March 2020, when the pandemic reached escalation in the United States, over 3.5M people have contracted the coronavirus and 138,000 have died in the United States.