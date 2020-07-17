Essence Atkins Discusses New Film “Coins For Love” And The Powerful Lesson “Smart Guy” Co-Star Naya Rivera Taught Us

This weekend, Essence Atkins returns to the small screen with romantic comedy Coins for Love.

“It’s a sequel,” Atkins told Madame Noire. “We did a movie last year called Coins for Christmas on TV and it did great. People loved the story and the character. Cathy Hughes, our leader of TV One and the owner fell in love with the characters and wanted to know what happens next so they wrote another script.”

The follow-up film, which is slated to premiere on TV One at 9/8c pm, explores the challenges of balancing parenting, work, and love.

“The story this time around is a love triangle. Madison, who is my character, she started a new job. It’s an entry-level position for her dream job. She wants to be an editor. She’s working as an assistant editor. It’s a Devil Wears Prada type-situation,” Atkins explained. “Because it’s an entry-level position, she’s not getting paid very well. So she also has a side hustle working for Stephen Bishop to supplement her income. She worked for him in the first movie and they became friends. Her ex-husband comes back and he’s trying to possibly rekindle. Then there’s this energy between her and her boss. So she’s trying to figure all of this out all while being a single mom. Coins for Love is really a romantic comedy about that life-work balance.”

The juggling act of working motherhood is one that Atkins knows well. The secret to making things work, she says, is being kind to yourself and knowing when to ask for help.

“You have to give yourself grace. You have to understand that you need a village and you need people around you to defer to and ask for help,” the actress advised. “Multitasking is really a fallacy if you want to do something in excellence.”

In addition to falling back on her village, Atkins admits that the solid co-parenting relationship that she has with her ex-husband plays a tremendous part in making it all work. Their ability to collaborate and work together has been essential to their navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really helpful that, in my ex-husband, I have someone who prioritizes my son above all. We’ve communicated and we’re on the same page and we work together. We’ve been working together since this began in March with the lockdown,” the “Marlon” actress shared. “We work together in terms of keeping our son as safe as possible. Neither one of us is moving in paranoia but we are moving in wisdom. Our son, Varro, hasn’t been in a public space. It hasn’t happened. What that looks like in practicality and execution, it looks like when he’s with me, I don’t go to the store. If I need something, I can call my ex-husband and say, ‘Hey, we’re out of orange juice. Can you go to the grocery store?’ And he’ll go and bring it to us.”

Unlike some families who have found that coronavirus made co-parenting even more complex — especially when on co-parent questions the judgment of the other — Atkins recently shared during an appearance on “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan,” that the transition has been easy.

“At this point, you’re talking about the world being upended. You’re talking about potential life and death. You’re talking about keeping your child as safe as possible and keeping your family as happy and healthy as you can,” Atkins told us. “So what does that mean? It means that you let go of everything that needs to be let go of and you work together. Period.”

In addition to coronavirus, 2020 had doled out its share of crushing blows. Most recently, the tragic death of actress Naya Rivera, who tragically drowned during a boating trip on Lake Piru.

“We worked together on ‘Smart Guy.’ She was just a little girl then and a beautiful one at that. I have watched from the periphery. My very first pilot was a pilot that I did for NBC with Jurnee Smollet when she was four. When you see the trajectory of their careers — Jurnee, Naya — having achieved so much success and notoriety and just growing into such beautiful women, I think as a community, as Black women, it’s always such a joy and a pleasure and a privilege to see something blossom,” said Atkins. “That’s what we’ve witnessed in Naya. Not just me, but millions of people around the world watched her grow from this adorable little girl to this beautiful woman with so much talent and grace. It’s a loss. It’s a loss and it’s a tragic loss. Like so many others, I am praying for her family and all of those who loved her and are grieving right now.”

As the world continues to mourn the death of Rivera, it’s hard not to think about Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was senselessly murdered by the Louisville Metro Police Department. While the circumstances the led to the deaths of Rivera and Taylor are starkly different, Atkins pointed out that they both deliver an important lesson to those of us still alive to hear them.

“It’s so important that those we love, we treasure. Especially right now, whatever it is, drop it. Whoever you love, make sure that they know. Do whatever you can to restore relationships. Do whatever you can to spread love into the world because you just don’t know,” said Atkins. “Tomorrow is not promised. It’s a Bible verse and it sounds cliché but it’s the truth. We can move in wisdom and gather information and try to mitigate our risk of COVID or racial injustice or whatever. We’re taught as people of color, ‘Comply and nothing can happen to you.’ Breonna Taylor was in her bed asleep. She was home safe and hadn’t done anything wrong but she’s not here. So you just don’t know. It’s not just about doing the right thing and complying and eating your vegetables and wearing your mask. All of those things are important and yes, do whatever you can to keep your family and your loved ones safe, but you also need to know that there is nothing that you can do to completely guarantee that you will take your next breath so you need to live and love accordingly.”

Coins for Love premieres on TV One 9/8c.