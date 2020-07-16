Asheville City Council Unanimously Approves Reparations Plan For Black Residents: “It Is Simply Not Enough To Remove Statues”

Members of the Asheville, North Carolina, city council unanimously approve a historic decision, to provide accountability in the form of reparations.

Council members passed the resolution with a 7-0 vote on Tuesday, according to the Asheville-Citizen Times.

“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, a Black man, during Tuesday’s Council meeting. “It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature.”

However, instead of a cash payment the initiative will instead invest in Black ran businesses and programs dedicated to help improve the life of Black communities. It would also include improving the number of Black homeowners, access to affordable housing, and strategies to help close the wealth gap, along with disparities in education and health care. Local activists have also asked that the local police department be defunded.

Last week, due to the current social and political environment, the county’s health board ruled that racism was a public health crisis. The city of Asheville has seen its own uprising with protesters taking to the streets to demonstrate against the killings of countless Black men, Black women, Black trans women/ community members.

However, the move is criticized by some who would rather have payment, along with active acknowledgement and participation from the federal government on board with reparations and

The topic of reparations has been heavily debated in the public discourse for decades. With many in power arguing against the need to financially compensate Black people in America who are still living with inequities due to the sin of slavery.

Last year House members held a judiciary subcommittee hearing on a bill that seeks to provide a study for reparations, sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX). The bill’s future is uncertain as congressional members have not yet moved to bring it to a full committee meeting, where if it passes would be followed by a House vote.