After Swearing Off Marriage, Beverly Johnson Is Engaged At 67

Supermodel Beverly Johnson has lived a life. And now, at 67, she is proving that love has no age as she and her boyfriend financier Brian Maillian recently got engaged.

According to PEOPLE, Maillian is the first time Johnson dated someone in her age range.

She told the magazine, “We know the same songs and we’ve lived through a lot of the same things.”

Johnson, who was the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Vogue in 1974, said that both she and Maillian are trailblazers in their respective fields.

“As I was breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, he was doing the same on Wall Street.”

Johnson said that while finding love at this point in her life has been amazing, her engagement to Maillian, 70, was not exactly planned.

It happened, while the couple, who live together in Rancho Mirage, California, were in Palm Springs with their family.

“My older sister Sheilah was there and she said to Brian, ‘I didn’t hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her.’ And he said, ‘I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said, No. Besides that — I don’t have a ring.'”

Throwing an assist Brian’s 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table until it got to Brian, who then got down on his knee in front of Johnson and proposed.

Johnson’s future mother-in-law told her she could wear the ring for the rest of the day.

Afterward, Johnson was a bit shocked.

“I was like how the heck did that happen? I was saying I’m never going to get married again.”

Later, Johnson told Maillian, as they were attempting to shop for a ring, that instead of jewelry, she’d like for them to pick out something more meaningful to her.

“I said ‘Brian, I don’t know how to say this but I don’t want a diamond ring, let’s buy a house instead.'”

And that’s what they did.

Congratulations to Johnson and her new fiancé.