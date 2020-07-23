How Fighting Can Help Your Relationship

While it’s natural to want to avoid conflict, some disagreements are inevitable. Fighting with your partner can be a painful experience, but it can also help your relationship in a few ways that you may not expect. Here are a few of them:

They give you the opportunity to express your feelings

Sometimes, it takes a heated exchange for you to be completely transparent about your feelings and frustrations. It may not always be pretty, but letting things off of your chest can be like a detox for a relationship.