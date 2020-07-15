Good Reasons Not To Hook Up With A Random Right Now

This pandemic can be a lonely time for many. It’s no wonder so many people are getting back in touch with their exes. Their options, beyond that, are pretty slim. Not everyone has the patience to develop new love in a time when they may not be able to get physical with someone for a while. With the ex, things are, uh, simple…? Nah. They’re not. So don’t get back with your ex. So what’s the other option? If you are, to put it frankly, feeling a little randy, amorous, lustful – look, if you’re horny, damnit – what’s a girl to do during a pandemic? Meeting up with a stranger online was never safe to begin with, but now, during the COVID-19 outbreak, it carries even more risks. Still, you may be hovering your fingers over your phone, wondering how to respond to the “U up?” text you just got. Or the invitation to go to some dude’s place. You don’t know the dude but…his pictures are hot enough…and your vibrator hasn’t been cutting it lately…STOP RIGHT THERE. Here are good reasons not to hook up with that rando right now.

via GIPHY

You can’t meet at a public place

At least when the economy was open and things were normal, you could meet a random guy from the Internet at a bar or coffee shop before deciding to go home with him. It didn’t have to be a full-on date because, well, you both know what this was. But you could meet in public first, for safety reasons, to make sure he was who he said he was. Now…that option is basically gone. Unless you meet at a…park? But if it’s at night time, (as hookups often are) that instantly becomes scary.