10 People To Avoid During Your Pregnancy

When you first become pregnant, your physician will tell you about all of the things that you should avoid. From taking in too much caffeine to avoiding certain physical activities, it can feel like the “What not to do” list drags on forever. What your physician generally won’t tell you, however, is about the people you should avoid. Surrounding yourself with the wrong individuals can make your pregnancy more stressful and traumatic than it needs to be. Here are ten people you’ll probably want to avoid while pregnant.

Negative Nancy

Some people are just plain old negative. Their minds naturally go to the worst-case scenario before they even consider the possibility of things going right. These are the people who can’t help but bring the possibility of health complications, birth defects, and maternal mortality anytime they’re in your presence. Pregnancy can be worrisome enough, so if at all possible, stay far away from people who are naturally negative.